Cindy Chao, new masterpieces in London











In 2020 Masterpiece London also had to drop the flag: the famous fair dedicated to art antiquities and high jewelery was suspended due to the coronavirus. Instead of the usual fair, the organizers proposed Masterpiece Online (22-28 june), a web platform which, in some way, replaces the visit to the exhibitors. There was no other choice, but it is a shame, because for jewelry enthusiasts the catalog includes amazing pieces. Like those proposed by Cindy Chao: precious sculptures in the form of earrings, bracelets and brooches, unique pieces that are breathtaking even just looking at them on the web.



Suffice it to say that in January her butterfly brooch, an iconic symbol of her brand, was introduced in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, as part of its permanent collection. Last year at Masterpiece London one of her necklace from Four Seasons collection was awarded the Best jewel of the fair.



And in 2018, her first year at the London event, she received an Outstanding Object Award for her Ruby Peony brooch. And this year the Cindy Chao The Art Jewel (the name of the maison) offers other extraordinary pieces of its Black Label Masterpiece II such as (just to give an example), the Green Plumule Brooch, made with Colombian emeralds, yellow diamonds, brown and whites, tsavorite, iridescent garnets, alexandrite and titanium.



























