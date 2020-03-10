Argento, vetrina — March 10, 2020 at 4:00 am

Cinderella gets into the carriage with Stroili





Instead of turning a pumpkin into a carriage, Stroili turns Cinderella’s anniversary into a collection of bijoux. Or, to be more precise, the spell is used to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Disney cartoon release which tells the story of Cinderella. The magic of the Italian jewelry brand, which is part of the French group Thom Europe, the holding company of Histoire d’Or, serves to create charms that embellish necklaces and bracelets, but also take the form of lobe earrings. The jewels are offered in two different lines.

Collana in oro bianco e cubic zirconia con carrozza di Cenerentola
In the first line, the jewelry is made of 925 silver and colored enamels. But Stroili is keen to specify that, in addition to being a welcome gift for girls, there is also a line of jewelry proposed for more adult women. In fact, a richer set is also available, with the magic carriage in gold and cubic zirconia. The collections created by Stroili, with which the collaboration with Disney continues, are offered at a price starting from 34 euros.

Bracciale in argento con Giac e Gas Gas
Orecchini a lobo in oro bianco e zircone con carrozza di Cenerentola
Orecchini a lobo in argento con Giac e Gas Gas
Collana in argento Cenerentola
Bracciale in argento Cenerentola
Orecchini a lobo in argento Cenerentola
Bracciale in oro bianco e zircone con rosa di Aurora
