Cinderella gets into the carriage with Stroili











Instead of turning a pumpkin into a carriage, Stroili turns Cinderella’s anniversary into a collection of bijoux. Or, to be more precise, the spell is used to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Disney cartoon release which tells the story of Cinderella. The magic of the Italian jewelry brand, which is part of the French group Thom Europe, the holding company of Histoire d’Or, serves to create charms that embellish necklaces and bracelets, but also take the form of lobe earrings. The jewels are offered in two different lines.



In the first line, the jewelry is made of 925 silver and colored enamels. But Stroili is keen to specify that, in addition to being a welcome gift for girls, there is also a line of jewelry proposed for more adult women. In fact, a richer set is also available, with the magic carriage in gold and cubic zirconia. The collections created by Stroili, with which the collaboration with Disney continues, are offered at a price starting from 34 euros.















