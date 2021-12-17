









In the approach march to Vicenzaoro January (21-26 January) events and partnerships related to the exhibition dedicated to jewelery are also outlined. One aspect concerns Cibjo, the World Confederation of Jewelery, which is present at the event organized by the Italian Exhibition Group. On the other hand, the pairing has been going on for over ten years. Therefore, on 24 and 25 January, Vicenzaoro will host the General Assembly of Cibjo, the World Jewelery Confederation, the final session of the Cibjo 2021 Virtual Congress, which took place over eight days last November.



The hybrid event (in presence and streaming) will involve 70 international delegates gathered at Fiera Vicenza and the stakeholders connected online. The program includes a global analysis of the sector and international industrial standards for the sectors of diamonds, colored stones, pearls, gems laboratories, precious metals, coral and responsible sourcing. The occasion will also serve to determine the World Jewelery Confederation Education Foundation’s program for responsible and sustainable activities in the sector and Cibjo’s cooperation with the United Nations.

We would like to thank Ieg and his team in Vicenza for their generous offer to host our general meeting and provide the opportunity to meet face to face after a period of over two years. The pandemic has taught us all how life can go on online, but it’s impossible to replace the element of physical interaction. By developing its hybrid format, Vicenzaoro has pioneered a new way of conducting business, and we are delighted to be able to take advantage of it. I hope that as many members as possible will be able to make the trip to Vicenza in January.

Gaetano Cavalieri, president of the Cibjo

On the eve of the general meeting, on 23 January, Cibjo will present two seminars open to the Vicenzaoro public on responsible sourcing, social activism and sustainability in the jewelry sector in Vicenza. The first, entitled Emphasising jewelery’s positive impact on society, as an integral part of its value proposition, will focus on the strong demand for fine jewelery and the profound cultural change underway, and how retailers can take action to demonstrate their commitment to respond to consumer expectations, supporting sustainability initiatives and communicating the positive impacts of jewelery on society.The second appointment, entitled Innovation and technology in jewelery manufacturing, supporting creativity and driving sustainable impact, will instead explore the topic of new production technologies, which allows both greater precision in finished pieces and manufacturing processes and greater creativity. , helping to attract a more inclusive and diverse range of jewelry designers and a more widespread use of alternative materials.