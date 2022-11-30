









From the Star of Bethlehem to the Poinsettia, a plant of the euphorbia family also called Christmas Star, up to the conjunction of 2020 between Jupiter and Saturn, defined by the media as the Christmas Star: the feast of December 25th and the stars are a classic combination, revived by the Italian brand ObsObjects with the Fable Star jewelry line. Star-shaped crystals accompany bracelets and necklaces characterized by a flat polished steel mesh. The stars are available in shades of gray or blue for the polished steel versions (22 euros for bracelets, 32 euros for necklaces), purple or gray for the steel versions with yellow gold Pvd treatment (26 euros bracelets, 38 necklaces).



The Fable Star line also includes a series of stud earrings, with star-shaped faceted crystal as the absolute protagonist, in gray or purple for the steel version with yellow, gray or blue gold-colored Pvd treatment for the polished steel earrings (25 euros).