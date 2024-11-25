Rue des Mille collezione Cosmo indossato
Rue des Mille collezione Cosmo

Christmas in the Cosmos with Rue des Mille

Christmas in the Cosmos even for those who do not live in the ISS space station. Because you do not have to be an astronaut to wear the jewels of the Cosmo collection, offered by Rue des Mille. The jewels of the collection, in truth, more than being inspired by the stars are linked to astrology. The zodiac sign is, in fact, one of the themes that has been most used by the jewelry. The name of the collection, not by chance, evolves into Cuoroscope, a mix between heart and horoscope, because each zodiac sign is enclosed within a pendant in the shape of the organ that symbolizes passion.

Segno del leone
Leo sign

The 12 signs of the zodiac (Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces) are made of 925 silver with white cubic zirconia, combined with chain chokers or simple black or colored cords. They can be found in the flagship stores in Milan, Rome and Naples and in authorized retailers as well as on the website of the Tuscan brand founded in 2013 by the brothers Federica, Giacomo and Tommaso Pieroni.
Segno dello scorpione
Scorpio sign

Scorpione e pesci
Scorpio and Pisces
Segno dell'ariete
Aries sign

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Gabbi ring, oro bianco 18k e diamanti
Previous Story

Soleil Leon Rises in New York

Latest from news