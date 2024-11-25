Christmas in the Cosmos even for those who do not live in the ISS space station. Because you do not have to be an astronaut to wear the jewels of the Cosmo collection, offered by Rue des Mille. The jewels of the collection, in truth, more than being inspired by the stars are linked to astrology. The zodiac sign is, in fact, one of the themes that has been most used by the jewelry. The name of the collection, not by chance, evolves into Cuoroscope, a mix between heart and horoscope, because each zodiac sign is enclosed within a pendant in the shape of the organ that symbolizes passion.



The 12 signs of the zodiac (Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces) are made of 925 silver with white cubic zirconia, combined with chain chokers or simple black or colored cords. They can be found in the flagship stores in Milan, Rome and Naples and in authorized retailers as well as on the website of the Tuscan brand founded in 2013 by the brothers Federica, Giacomo and Tommaso Pieroni.

