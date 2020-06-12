Christie’s and Anna Hu’s anti-coronavirus diamonds











Diamonds that are good for health. And not just the psychological one of the wearer. Christie’s organized an online auction of three beautiful jewels created by Anna Hu. And the proceeds will go towards supporting health workers who fight against coronavirus. The auction will take place from 3 to 13 July: the pieces will be sold by Diamonds That Care, the recent social responsibility initiative of Alrosa, the largest diamond mining company in the world.



The main idea of ​​the initiative is that every diamond should help those in need. The designer, Anna Hu, created these unique pieces exclusively for this charity project using brown diamonds extracted from Alrosa in Yakutia, a region of the Siberian Far East. The proceeds from the sale will help health workers who continue to work at the center of efforts to combat the pandemic. The project is organized in collaboration with the non-profit organization Diamonds Do Good.



Anna Hu, born in Taiwan from a family active in the jewelry sector, lives in New York. But surprisingly, before becoming one of the most imaginative high jewelery designers, she studied cello, winning national awards. In the United States, she continued her studies at the New England Conservatory of Music. But her musical career was interrupted due to a shoulder injury. From musical notes to color notes: Anna Hu decided to take care of jewelry: she attended the Gemological Institute of America and FIT in New York. And in 2001 he earned a Masters in Art History from the Parsons School of Design, followed by a Masters in Arts Administration from Columbia University. In short, a genius capable of doing charity.



















