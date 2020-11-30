Chrishabana for unusual Millennial











The aggressive and alternative jewelery for Millenials of Chrishabana, brand born in the East End in New York ♦

The major jewelery brands complain of poor passion of Millenials, those born between 1980 and 2000, to the classic art of jewelery products. Diamond rings, pearl necklaces, and even the high jewelry, seems don’t inspire this class of people. No wonder, then, that arise new brands looking to tune with who sports tattoos and piercings. An example is Chrishabana, jewelry brand based in the East Village, in New York. Just take a look at the brand communication campaign to figure out who the audience is.



This will be the turn of the century jewelry? For sure it will be the one who is inspired to a certain culture and tries to give an alternative image. Although, in reality, even punk has become part of the big show of fashion. Chrishabana, launched in 2012, wants to please boys, girls who like an aggressive look and the jewelry reserved for even the smallest part of the body, as is the tradition for those who love piercings and nose setting. Chris, who lived between the Philippines and the United States, however, is not a Millennial, since he is 45. But he understand young people very well. Giulia Netrese















