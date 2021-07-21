









There is a star who has won all the Cannes Film Festivals from 1998 to today. But she is neither an actress nor a director, although in some way Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, directs the Swiss Maison. Chopard, in fact, has been a partner of the festival for 23 years and, punctually, on the occasion of the event presents a collection of high jewelery, as well as designing and producing the famous Palme d’Or awarded to those who receive the jury’s prize. This year the jewels that make up the collection, inspired by paradise, are 74, like the editions of the Festival.



Chopard high jewelery, it should be remembered, is also at the forefront of sustainability and fairtrade policies for gold and gems. This does not mean that the jewels are dazzling enough to shine on the red carpets and, subsequently, around the neck of some lucky ones who can buy or receive extraordinary pieces as a gift, such as the necklace with a vivid yellow fantasy diamond of 23.26 carats. In short, the Red Carpet 2021 collection is a paradise for those who love large, multifaceted, brilliant precious stones. But also the bracelet marked, precisely, as the colors of paradise, with a strong central graphic motif composed of assorted garnets, tsavorites, lazulites and assorted tourmalines, crowned by a 24-carat cabochon-cut spessartite garnet.