Chopard’s high jewelry has been accompanied by the Ice Cube collection for a quarter of a century, debuting in 1999. Now, the Swiss Maison has added new models, continuing the successful design of the collection, presented by Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, in a capsule format last year.



This year, striking pieces have been introduced, such as a gender-fluid brooch (which can be worn on jackets, collars, ties, or even as a hairpin), bracelets, and a modular necklace. The piece is composed of nine rows of articulated cubic motifs, some with a mirror finish and others set with brilliant-cut diamonds, mounted in 18-karat rose and white gold. The necklace’s strands can be arranged in groups of three for a modular design that recalls the collection’s previous rings and bracelets.



The three bracelets are available in three or six-strand versions, in 18-karat rose or white gold, partially or entirely studded with brilliant-cut diamonds.

