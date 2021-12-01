









The ways of marketing are endless, as are the recipes that can be made with a little flour, sugar and chocolate. One of these involves the strange, funny, hybrid between cookies and jewels. The protagonists are Trollbeads and Pan di Stelle, a type of chocolate biscuit marketed by the Italian group Barilla. The mini collection produced by the Danish brand and the Italian food company is a novelty in the world of jewelry. The project was designed to be offered to coincide with Christmas and is distributed exclusively on the Italian market, through the e-commerce platforms www.dedicatoate.pandistelle.it, trollbeads.com and the participating Trollbeads jewelers.



The e-commerce project Dedicated to You, in particular, allows you to customize the packaging of Mulino Bianco products (line of biscuits) and Pan di Stelle with names, photos, dedications. For the Pan di Stelle by Trollbeads collection, for example, you can compose your own bracelet by choosing the base and adding different beads.

The idea of ​​creating a Trollbeads collection inspired by the Pan di Stelle world was born in the context of the innovative project Dedicated to you with the aim of presenting our customers with products that are always unique and exclusive. Dedicated to you has always put people at the center and allows them to personalize tasty and original gifts. Pan di Stelle and Trollbeads share the values ​​of dreams and magic and represent a special combination precisely on the occasion of the magical atmosphere of Christmas.

Laura Pezzotta, Head of Personalization Unit Barilla Group

The beads are in 925 silver, they are handcrafted using the ancient goldsmith technique of lost wax and Murano glass beads, which reflect the color of the biscuits, with the classic white stars. The bracelet is sold in sets at a price of 99 euros.