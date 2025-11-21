Anello della collezione Ulivo di Chiarelli MIlano
Chiarelli Milano Jewelry

The jewelry of the Chiarelli Milano brand, founded by designer Jessica Nasr.

Born in Venezuela and married to an Italian man based in Miami, Jessica Nasr is the founder and creative director of the Chiarelli Milano brand. It was in the city that is Italy’s luxury capital that the designer decided to launch her business: “Milan opened my eyes to a world of possibilities. It taught me that passion can take shape,” she explains. Her creative journey is also the result of a mix of different stories and cultures with diverse origins, which have been synthesized in the style of this small Maison.

Jessica Nasr, fondatrice di Chiarelli Milano
Jessica Nasr, founder of Chiarelli Milano. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Jessica Nasr’s experience combines a passion for fashion and design, but without forgetting a solid foundation, thanks to a degree in Business Administration, which preceded specialized training in design and goldsmithing. The Chiarelli Milano collections have a common denominator: gold, embellished with small diamonds. Geometric shapes, but also sinuous ones, or ones inspired by natural elements, as in the Ulivo collection, are Chiarelli’s guiding principles.
Bracciale in oro giallo e diamanti della collezione Ulivo. Copyright: gioiellis.copm
Yellow gold and diamond bracelet from the Ulivo collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti della collezione Ulivo. Copyright: gioiellis.copm
Yellow gold and diamond earrings from the Ulivo collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello della collezione Ulivo in versione oro rosa e diamanti
Ring from the Ulivo collection in rose gold and diamonds

