









Rings and bracelets, necklaces from Opsobjects. The rings are the chevalier-style ones of the Icon line, while bracelets and necklaces are part of the Brilliant Attraction line. The rings are colorful cabochon-cut stones with an imaginative name, such as Sarah or Evelyne. The rings are in 925 silver plated in yellow gold or rhodium plated (69 euros.) The Icon rings have an adjustable size from 8 to 12, they are produced in Italy and handmade with 95% recycled silver to reduce the impact on the pollution resulting from the extraction of the metal, such as water consumption, CO2 emissions and energy expenditure.



Bracelets and necklaces have a minimal look and use crystals to enrich the chains to be worn around the neck or as bracelets. The necklace and bracelet from the Brilliant Attraction line are offered in the polished steel version (45 and 39 euros respectively), and with yellow gold-colored PVD treatment (59 and 45 euros respectively).