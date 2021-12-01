ANELLI, , bracciale, COLLANE — December 1, 2021 at 4:22 am

Chevalier rings and Opsobjects necklaces




Rings and bracelets, necklaces from Opsobjects. The rings are the chevalier-style ones of the Icon line, while bracelets and necklaces are part of the Brilliant Attraction line. The rings are colorful cabochon-cut stones with an imaginative name, such as Sarah or Evelyne. The rings are in 925 silver plated in yellow gold or rhodium plated (69 euros.) The Icon rings have an adjustable size from 8 to 12, they are produced in Italy and handmade with 95% recycled silver to reduce the impact on the pollution resulting from the extraction of the metal, such as water consumption, CO2 emissions and energy expenditure.

Anello in argento rodiato con pietra chiamata Sarah
Anello in argento rodiato con pietra chiamata Sarah

Bracelets and necklaces have a minimal look and use crystals to enrich the chains to be worn around the neck or as bracelets. The necklace and bracelet from the Brilliant Attraction line are offered in the polished steel version (45 and 39 euros respectively), and with yellow gold-colored PVD treatment (59 and 45 euros respectively).
Collana con cristalli Brilliant Actraction
Collana con cristalli Brilliant Actraction

Bracciale con cristalli Brilliant Actraction
Bracciale con cristalli Brilliant Actraction
Anello della linea Icon
Anello della linea Icon

Anello in argento placcato oro e pietra chiamata Evelyne
Anello in argento placcato oro e pietra chiamata Evelyne







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *