Cherry blossoms for Djula











Several years have passed since the debut of Djula, a Parisian Maison that presented itself with the aim of innovating jewelery proposals and which immediately met with success with a good number of celebrities who have adopted it. But, from the moment of its foundation, from 1994 to today, the philosophy of Alexandre Corrot, designer and founder of the brand, has not changed. The jeweler is a great lover of Art Nouveau, the artistic current that introduced the floral style at the beginning of the twentieth century. And, not surprisingly, Corrot today offers a series of jewels that are precisely centered on flowers.



These are the jewels of the Cherry Blossom collection, which in shape are inspired by the spring flowering of cherry trees. A delicate theme, which results in light pink, yellow or white gold jewels punctuated with small brilliant-cut diamonds that look like dew drops on flowers. The collection has a light style of its own, which indeed seems quite far from the glam-rock trend known as the ‘barbed wire’ collection, his most famous jewelry line.