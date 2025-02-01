A lot of news for 2025 by Annamaria Cammilli. The Florentine brand launches new collections, including Cherry Bloom, after inaugurating Opificium, a contemporary goldsmith sculpture atelier that combines Florentine artistic creativity with the savoir-faire of the best Italian craftsmen. Opificium differs from the traditional concept of a factory not only for the type of production, jewelry of high artistic value, which makes it more similar to an atelier, but also in its innovative design. Here, cutting-edge technologies and machinery for goldsmith production are integrated into a design environment, designed according to anthropocentric principles and immersed in the greenery of the Chianti hills.

Opificium Cammilli uses cutting-edge machinery of the latest generation, with special benches for goldsmiths and setters, custom-designed to meet the specific needs of very high-level production. Everything revolves around the concepts of uniqueness and excellence, in an environment designed to promote well-being and creativity, where young talents benefit from the experience of master goldsmiths. Uniqueness is also evident in the design, which reflects the exclusive and original character of Cammilli creations. An environment aimed at enriching the experience of goldsmiths, who can work immersed in nature, thanks to the large windows overlooking the green hills of Chianti. The site should produce approximately 20% of the Maison’s jewelry.

The new Cherry Bloom collection is inspired by the floral world. A line that evokes the grace and lightness of cherry trees in bloom in spring. With this collection Cammilli celebrates its historic savoire-faire in the field of floral creations, reinterpreting the design in a minimalist and contemporary key. The jewels in the collection combine a playful and delicate charm with the unmistakable Cammilli style, with harmonious volumes enriched by a refined double gold finish. Inside, the iconic Aetherna satin finish creates refined plays of light and shade, similar to rays of light filtering through the petals. Outside, a polished gold edge accentuates the three-dimensionality of the shapes, which embrace a luminous diamond.