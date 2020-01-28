Chaumet presents the Jeux de Liens collection in Venice











The novelties of Chaumet a stone’s throw from the Rialto Bridge, in the Fondaco dei Tedeschi, one of the best places for high-end shopping in Venice. The Fondaco dei Tedeschi, built in 1228 to house foreign merchants and rebuilt in 1508, has in fact become a department store. And now it presents a preview in Italy of the Maison’s new fine jewelery collection, Jeux de Liens, obviously on sale in the space reserved for the French brand, which is part of the Lvmh group.



The collection includes jewels that have the geometric shape of the circle in the center, but broken. The circles, in fact, are divided into two asymmetrical parts connected by crossed links. The idea is that you evoke the magic of the meeting. The collection includes an adjustable chain and Jeux de Liens Harmony pendants, which reflect the classic ideas of Chaumet, but also earrings with the shape of an X and bracelets. The jewels are in gold and small diamonds, with inserts of semi-precious stones, such as onyx, malachite or carnelian.

















