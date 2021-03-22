Charm of Africa for Misis



She works in Vicenza, in a city not far from the sea of ​​Venice. And, in fact, Claudia Piaserico, designer of Misis, loves beaches and waves. But also travel, as is the tradition of the ancient republic of Venice, which in the past created its wealth on trade between East and West. The Africa Queen collection, however, went even further with inspiration from the great continent. And the elements of the African imagination have been transfused into jewels that use gilded silver, crystals and semi-precious stones, such as agate and citrine. Zebras, giraffes and some textures reminiscent of the spotted skins of African animals are shapes used for the collection.



Claudia Piaserico, designer of Misis, in the company run by her brother Alberto, has inherited the passion for jewelry from her parents, Bruno and Ester. But she, curiously, she had decided to become a lawyer, before feeling the inner call to the family business. Her collections are certainly original, full of imagination and far from the classic canons, but they manage to remain within an affordable price range.

















