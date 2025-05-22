Antique and signed jewels from prestigious Maisons are in the catalog with Il Ponte Casa d’Aste. The sale is scheduled for May 29 and 30, exhibition on May 23, 24, 25 (10 am-1 pm and 2-6 pm) at Palazzo Crivelli, via Pontaccio 12, 20121 Milan. The auction includes an unusual collection of almost 200 lots from the ancient Gioielleria Pasqui of Genoa, the proceeds of which will be donated to charity. It is a legacy of excellence that spans a century and a half of Italian and French goldsmith art, dedicated to the memory of Gianni Pasqui, son of the founders, who was a passionate custodian and innovator of that tradition. Spread over two rounds of sales, the collection ranges from the mid-nineteenth century to the present day, with some pieces of great charm. Such as the brooch signed by Robert Schwan for Bolin (lot 1106, estimate 15,000-25,000 euros), which belonged to the Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna (daughter of Tsar Alexander II of Russia), the platinum devant de corsage (lot 1097, 6,500-9,500) and the Cartier Paris floral brooch (lot 1124, 7,000-10,000), embellished with diamonds and sapphires.

Also on sale is a rare necklace by René Lalique (lot 1096, 250,000-350,000): a circle of female figures sculpted in yellow gold, embellished with baroque pearls, cabochon amethysts and the famous transparent illuminated glass, his unmistakable trademark, an authentic work of art that embodies the virtuosity of the artist who became a symbol of Art Nouveau.

The catalogue also features fancy intense yellow diamonds mounted in earrings (lot 1091, 100,000-150,000), a 10.03-carat fancy brownish yellow diamond set in a ring signed Crivelli (lot 1081, 40,000-50,000), a 12.55-carat old mine diamond (lot 1089, 70,000-90,000), and a 5.23-carat octagonal diamond, D color (lot 1090, 90,000-150,000). Colored gems include Burmese rubies, including a 2.50-carat piece (lot 1131, 9,000-15,000), sapphires, including a 1.80-carat cushion Kashmir sapphire (lot 1037, 16,000-22,000), and emeralds.

Natural pearls are mounted on platinum drop earrings, diamonds (lot 1063, 22,000-28,000). Houses represented in the sale include Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, Buccellati, Tiffany & Co., Frascarolo, Illario, Cusi, and Marina B.