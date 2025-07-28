The colors of Capri, the social life of Capri, and, above all, the sea of Capri: the island off the coast of Naples has always been a source of inspiration for Chantecler, a jewelry house located in the Neapolitan town. Numerous pieces by the Capri-based brand are dedicated to or inspired by the sea surrounding the island. Such as the marine chain link, inspired by the shape of anchor chains, which can be transformed into earrings and rings. These are the simplest pieces, crafted from 925 silver with natural resins in colors reminiscent of lapis, turquoise, kogolong, and coral.

Another sea-inspired collection is Mediterranea. Alongside pieces like the Ricciocorno in blue titanium, gold, sapphires, and diamonds, the Capri-based jewelry house presented three rings and a pair of earrings in the shape of a seahorse. They are crafted from 18kt yellow gold, diamonds, yellow and orange sapphires, rubies, and composite coral, or in a variant with sapphires, emeralds, and composite turquoise, or 18kt rose gold, diamonds, and composite moonstone. The earrings are made of multicolored titanium, pavé-set brilliant-cut diamonds, and hand-sculpted rock crystal.

Another creation creatively connected to the blue waters surrounding the island is the Marinelle line. The latest creation is a burnished silver sea urchin, available as a pendant, cufflink, or lapel pin. The brown diamond eyes and sting-shaped clip reflect the excellence of the craftsmanship.