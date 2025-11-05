Gabriele Aprea. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Chantecler at the China International Import Expo

Chantecler is participating in the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Chantecler is participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025, within the Italian Pavilion organized by the Italian Trade Agency in Shanghai. Founded in Capri in 1947, Chantecler is now recognized as a leading Italian luxury house. “Our presence at CIIE 2025 marks an important step in Chantecler’s international expansion,” says CEO Gabriele Aprea. “In recent years, we have seen a steady growth in our Chinese clientele, who are increasingly visiting our boutiques in Milan and Capri. While many of these customers continue to prefer the shopping experience in Europe, it remains crucial to directly foster awareness and desire for the brand in China by building direct relationships with local business partners and end customers.”

Anello Cavalluccio marino di Chantecler
Seahorse Ring by Chantecler

According to the latest analyses by the Altagamma-Bain & Company 2025 Observatory, the global personal luxury market will remain stable at around €1.5 trillion, with expected growth of 4-5% in the jewelry segment. Chinese customers remain one of the main drivers of the sector: in 2025, approximately 40% of Chinese consumers’ luxury purchases will still take place in Europe, but building strong domestic brand awareness is crucial for the future development of international brands today,” explains Aprea.
Chantecler, collezione Mediterranea, orecchini in titanio azzurro, oro, zaffiri, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Chantecler, Mediterranea collection, sea urchin-shaped earrings in blue titanium, gold, sapphires, and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

For CIIE 2025, Chantecler presents an exclusive selection of fine jewelry inspired by the sea, an element that has always inspired its creativity. The creations on display – the Aqua, Ricci, and Cavallucci di Mare sets – combine gold, diamonds, and precious stones with colored titanium, in a balance of lightness, light, and reflections that evokes the vitality and transparency of the marine world. The sea is, in fact, the theme of the exhibition: the underwater world that is home to fantastic creatures, straddling myth and nature, but also the ideal bridge connecting the island of Capri and Chantecler to the entire world.

Chantecler, collana Joyful indossata
Chantecler, Joyful necklace worn

Red

