Qeelin to the conquest of the United States











The style of Qeelin, the brand founded by the Chinese designer Dennis Chan. Here is the new Wulu collection, linked to many legends: it is the strongest expression of good luck and positive energy in China ♦︎

“I grew up in Hong Kong and spent some time in London. I started as a design consultant. I myself love collect watches and jewelry”. This is how describes himself Dennis Chan, designer who now arrives in the United States, where it is already a popular name in a small number of connoisseurs. “In the early nineties I started to think on how I could get into the business of luxury with my brand,” added Chan. The result of thought, in 2004, is Qeelin. Subject: Chinese style in modern way. The designer tells us to be fascinated by the old 5,000-year history of China. A story is also that of art and design. And so the Chan jewels have landed in the West.



Kering, big French luxury group, which owns brands such as Bottega Veneta, Girard-Perregaux, Gucci and Pomellato, bought a majority stake in Qeelin in 2013. Thanks to this support now the jeweler’s designs are able to land in the US. Her jewels are making a long roadshow through large jewelers to be better known to a wider American audience. The jewels of Chan will convince the Americans how they fascinated the French? Federico Graglia

























