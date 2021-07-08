









Flurry of appointments in Damiani’s management structure. The news concerns Carlo Longagnani, Giancarlo Baldassarre, Fabrizio Giaccon and Eva Majidi. The appointments follow shortly after those already announced by Claudio D’Ambrosio as head of the Finance division, the head of the Digital department, Andrea Ferrazzi, and the head of the Digital department, and Paola Sacchi, appointed head of the Communication division.



In this round, Carlo Longagnani was appointed Vice President of Damiani International. The manager who earned a degree in Economics and Commerce and a degree in Economic and Financial Security began his career in the Guardia di Finanza by becoming Commander of the Tax Police Unit and Officer at the Operations Office of the General Command. Carlo has been with the Damiani Group since 1990 where he has held various positions of increasing responsibility.Giancarlo Baldassarre, on the other hand, is the brand’s Wholesale Director for the Italian market. After graduating in Management Engineering, the manager moved to Sephora, taking care of the management and development of the direct distribution channel for the Italian market, and then to L’Oréal until he became sales manager for L’Oréal Luxe, managing the distribution at international chains and Department Stores.

Fabrizio Giaccon joins Damiani International with responsibility for Wholesale Sales for Western Europe and North America. The manager graduated in Economics from Bocconi University in Milan, has previously collaborated with the Damiani Group in the field of international sales and has twenty years of experience in Sales & Marketing in the luxury sector. He has worked in international giants such as LVMH and Swatch Group where he last held the position of Longines Italia brand general manager.



Finally, Eva Majidi is International Wholesale Director of the Venini brand (which is part of the Damiani group). At the end of her period of study in Political Science, the manager developed her entire professional career in the glassware and household items sector, in companies such as Lalique and Zucchi, covering roles of increasing responsibility in the business and sales area.