Ceramics is now a material commonly used in jewelry. Perhaps this is also why the Jewelry Museum in Vicenza opens its doors to ceramics, but the artistic kind. From September 5 to December 8, 2024, the space managed by Ieg has scheduled the new temporary exhibition 1949-1975: Ceramics between design and artistic experimentation. A parallel story to the Gold Fair, curated by the Giuseppe De Fabris Civic Museum of Ceramics in Nove (Vicenza).



In addition to goldsmith production, Vicenza has also developed ceramic art. The exhibition includes 27 unique creations from the collection of the Vicenza Fair (Ieg group), which between 1949 and 1975 were awarded during the competitions organized as part of the trade fair held in the Veneto capital. The exhibition is also organized during the 70th anniversary of Vicenzaoro. And coinciding with the opening day of Vicenzaoro, Friday 6 September, the Museum will remain exceptionally open until 9 pm.