The Centopercentocachemire brand presents three chokers designed for the winter holidays.

Centopercentocachemire is a brand founded in 2007 by Annabella Santese, who chose to forge a new path in the world of jewelry. Necklaces and bracelets use different materials to create unique pieces, handcrafted in Italy in limited capsule collections. But, as the brand’s name suggests, the heart is cashmere, combined with crystals, jade, tulle, metals, and yarns. The possible combinations are endless. Like those suggested to celebrate the end of the year, with the Midnight Glow, Mélange, and Lace chokers, the latter available in multiple colors (prices: Midnight Lace €130, Midnight Glow €119, Midnight Melange €226).



The luminous hues of the Midnight Collection are designed to complement festive outfits. But for the fall/winter season, the brand introduced the Gallerani chain, a combination of antique gold-plated Venetian chain and brass spheres covered in metallic yarns and polyester, reminiscent of Renaissance art and a tribute to Cecilia Gallerani, Leonardo’s famous Lady with an Ermine. Composed of eight series, the winter collection features contrasting cashmere jewelry for a vintage-inspired effect, with muted tones enhanced by the brilliance of crystals. The closure is made with silk grosgrain laces. The series is completed by earrings with crystals and silk grosgrain.

