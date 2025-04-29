Anya Taylor Joy indossa una collana della collezione Blue Book 2025 di Tiffany
Anya Taylor Joy indossa una collana della collezione Blue Book 2025 di Tiffany

Celebrities and Tiffany High Jewelry

Each year Tiffany introduces Blue Book, its collection of high jewelry. For some time now, the launch of the collection has become an event, complete with a celebrity parade. To introduce the Blue Book 2025: Sea of ​​Wonder collection, Tiffany & Co. hosted an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The high jewelry line is inspired by the infinite beauty and mystery of the ocean, but it also celebrates the iconic aquatic designs of Jean Schlumberger. In essence, Tiffany re-released pieces by the celebrated designer alongside new pieces.

Collana in oro bianco e giallo 18k con diamanti per un totale di oltre 10 carati e dettagli in diamanti
18k yellow and white gold necklace with over 10 carats of diamonds and diamond accents

The Garden Landscape, a three-part stained glass masterpiece recently acquired by the Met and designed by Agnes F. Northrop for Louis Comfort Tiffany, added a poetic touch to the evening, paying homage to the enduring legacy of the Tiffany Studio. The evening featured a host of guests, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Mikey Madison, Greta Lee, Taylor Russell, Ai Tominaga, Camille Cottin, Alicia Keys, Cooper Koch, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Quinta Brunson, Adriana Lima, Diego Boneta, Zoey Deutch, Chase Crawford, Kelsey Merritt, Caro Daur, Lauren Santo Domingo, Phoebe Gates, Silvia Braz, Antonela Roccuzzo, Valentine Ferrer, Park Joo-mi, Tylynn Nguyen, Christine Centenera and Sririta Jensen Narondej, all wearing Tiffany & Co.

Adriana Lima indossa il ciondolo Bird on a Rock di Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany in oro giallo e platino con tormalina verde di oltre 20 carati, diamanti e zaffiri
Adriana Lima wears the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock pendant in yellow gold and platinum with over 20 carats of green tourmaline, diamonds and sapphires
Orecchini in oro bianco e giallo 18 carati con diamanti per un totale di oltre 6 carati e dettagli in diamanti del Blue Book 2025
18k yellow and white gold earrings with over 6 carats of diamonds and Blue Book 2025 diamond accents
Alicia Keys indossa Collana Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Con foglie in platino e oro giallo 18 carati con diamanti per un totale di oltre 47 carati
Alicia Keys wears the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Leaf Necklace in platinum and 18k yellow gold with over 47 carats of diamonds
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati e platino con diamante Fancy Intense Yellow di oltre 12 carati e dettagli in diamanti bianchi della Blue Book 2025 indossato da Greta Lee
18k yellow gold and platinum ring with over 12 carats of Fancy Intense Yellow diamond and Blue Book 2025 white diamond accents worn by Greta Lee
Greta Lee indossa gioielli della collezione Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder
Greta Lee wears jewelry from the Blue Book 2025: Sea of ​​Wonder collection
Bracciale in platino e oro giallo 18 carati con zaffiri Padparadscha non trattati per un totale di oltre 11 carati e diamanti indossato da Ai Tominga
18k yellow gold and platinum bracelet with over 11 carats of untreated Padparadscha sapphires and diamonds worn by Ai Tominga
Ai Tominga indossa gioielli della collezione Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder
Ai Tominga wears jewelry from the Blue Book 2025: Sea of ​​Wonder collection
Camile Cottin indossa una collana in oro giallo 18 carati e platino con diamante Fancy Intense Yellow di oltre 18 carati e dettagli in diamanti gialli e bianchi della collezione Tiffany Blue Book 2024
Camile Cottin wears a Tiffany Blue Book 2024 necklace in 18k yellow gold and platinum with a Fancy Intense Yellow diamond of over 18 carats and yellow and white diamond accents
Rosie Huntington Whiteley indossa un pendente in platino e oro giallo 18 carati con opali di cristallo di oltre 13 carati e diamanti della collezione Tiffany Blue Book 2024
Rosie Huntington Whiteley wears a Tiffany Blue Book 2024 pendant in platinum and 18k yellow gold with crystal opals of over 13 carats and diamonds

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

Gioielli a OroArezzo
Previous Story

The Oroarezzo program

Il pendente Sea Turtle nasconde un meccanismo che consente di trasformarlo in spilla
Next Story

With Tiffany on the waves of Sea of ​​Wonder

Latest from news

Girocollo con perla barocca indossato

La Perla by PdPaola

There is no jewelry brand that, sooner or later, presents a collection with pearls, one of