Each year Tiffany introduces Blue Book, its collection of high jewelry. For some time now, the launch of the collection has become an event, complete with a celebrity parade. To introduce the Blue Book 2025: Sea of ​​Wonder collection, Tiffany & Co. hosted an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The high jewelry line is inspired by the infinite beauty and mystery of the ocean, but it also celebrates the iconic aquatic designs of Jean Schlumberger. In essence, Tiffany re-released pieces by the celebrated designer alongside new pieces.

The Garden Landscape, a three-part stained glass masterpiece recently acquired by the Met and designed by Agnes F. Northrop for Louis Comfort Tiffany, added a poetic touch to the evening, paying homage to the enduring legacy of the Tiffany Studio.