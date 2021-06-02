









The name of malachite derives from the Latin molochītis, mauve green stone. In ancient times the mineral was given this name due to its resemblance to the color of the leaves of the mallow plant. But what has seduced many jewelry designers, such as Carmen Aoun, founder of the Cédille brand, is the special shade of malachite, which has different shades of green inside. Not only that: the choice also depends on the relatively simple possibility of working the stone, which allows you to make jewelry with special shapes, such as a frog or an elephant to compose bracelets, rings or necklaces.



The designer therefore decided to use malachite for a series of 18-karat gold jewels. In some cases the green stone is dotted with other gems, such as ruby.Born in Lebanon, Carmen Aoun began her career in Beirut, but in 2015 she decided to create her Maison, Cédille Paris. She makes jewelry exclusively in 18-karat gold, diamonds, precious and semiprecious stones, which are sold online, as well as in prestigious stores, such as Harrods in London.