









Cecilia Rodríguez, model born in Pilar (Argentina), sister of Belen, also a model, is the new Rosato brand ambassador for the new autumn / winter 2022/2023 campaign. The choice of the brand controlled by the Bros Manifatture group was dictated by the image of Cecilia, defined as “audacity, magnetism and Mediterranean beauty”. Adjectives that also fit Rosato.

I am very happy with this collaboration with a brand that represents tradition and elegance but also contemporaneity and the message that I feel like sending to women is to always remain themselves with sweetness, common sense but with a pinch of self-irony, like that of jewelry. Rosé.

Cecilia Rodríguez

The model will be the face in the new campaign entitled Shades of pink and described as a journey through the feminine essence, a journey into the past, present and future enclosed in a jewel to always carry with you.