Casato designs Marilyn











The Marilyn collection designed by Casato expands with new pieces: white and rose gold, diamonds and enamel ♦ ︎

The name is Marilyn, like the great American actress of the Sixties. But it has a completely different appearance: essential, but with personality. Marilyn is the name of the new line of jewelry signed Casato, Maison in Rome founded in 2004 by Federico Gauttieri. Among the merits of jewelry there is, without doubt, a coherence in style, which embraces a modern vision of jewelry, but without forgetting a rich appeal approach.

The necklaces, bracelets and earrings of the Marilyn line are enriched with marquise-cut brilliants, wrapped in a circle of black enamel. Casato proposes spring bracelets and two variations of both lobe and circle earrings. Among the rings stands out the contrarié: the tubular ends with the two ends crossing in the upper part where we find two shimmers with a teardrop cut always surrounded by a glaze of enamel. The collection has now expanded with the use of pink gold and pink enamel, with oval and marquise cut diamonds. Alessia Mongrando













