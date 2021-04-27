Cartier focuses on Turin with a new plant











Piedmont has its own charm. After Bulgari maxi investment in the Valenza hub a couple of years ago, it is now the Cartier turn, which has decided to focus on Turin for a manufacturing hub of 12,000 square meters, which will employ around 300 employees. The investment is substantial: 25 million euros. According to the Maison, which belongs to the Swiss Richemont group, what will be built in Turin, more precisely in the nearby municipality of Basse di Stura, will be a 4.0 plant. Translated: it will be very automated.



Cartier is also the strongest brand of the Richemont group, from the point of view of revenues: the balance sheet indicates sales of around 6 billion. The works for the construction of the new plant should take about a year and a half. Years ago, in Turin, Richemont bought the historic Antica Ditta Marchisio from the Mattioli family, which continued to produce jewelry for Cartier under the manufacturing banner of the Polo Gioielleria Italia (while, in turn, Licia Mattioli gave birth to the Mattioli brand). The production space in Turin, however, is no longer enough: hence the need to build a new plant.