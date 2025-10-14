Carrera y Carrera, anello Segreto, aperto. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Carrera y Carrera, jewelry for a kiss

Infinite Love with Carrera y Carrera jewelry.

Infinite love—who doesn’t dream of it? Madrid-based Maison Carrera y Carrera manages to make this desire a reality, at least with the jewelry from the Infinito collection, a tribute to eternal love. A love that can be summed up in a kiss, a symbol of union. But also in what has become a global symbol of unbreakable passion: the padlock. The idea of ​​attaching a padlock to a bridge, born in Rome and relaunched in a highly successful book by Italian author Federico Moccia, has become a widespread craze worldwide. But Carrera y Carrera’s padlock-shaped jewelry is wearable and doesn’t run the risk of being opened and thrown away by municipal authorities.

Another symbolic jewel from the Infinito collection is a secret ring: when closed, it’s a gold and diamond jewel with a floral motif; when open, it reveals two kissing faces. The ring, inspired by Romeo and Juliet, can be worn in three different ways.
