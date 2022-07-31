









Everyone hopes, sooner or later, for a stroke of luck. Even those who do not believe in luck hope so and then, perhaps, bet on something, or make superstitious gestures. Or she, again, she consults the cards, like tarot cards. If you have these beliefs you will appreciate Carol Kauffmann’s Lucky Cards line, which features a series of gold, enamel and hand-colored glass pendants representing various types of playing or fortune-telling cards. They are small rectangles that match a chain (not included) and can be a lucky charm (for those who believe in it), or a simple unconventional pendant.



Carol Kauffmann, in fact, is a Brazilian designer who loves contemporary art and these pendants look like little naive paintings. A curious milestone for playing cards, invented in China around the ninth century, as a substitute for coins and gradually, through Egypt, Turkey and then Europe, transformed into game or divination tools. And, now, also in jewelry.