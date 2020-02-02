Carelle, the pleasure of the knot











The Knot collection by Carelle, Made in New York jewelry by Chana Regev ♦ ︎

In February 2015, the mayor of New York, Bill De Blasio, promoted an investment of 15 million dollars to support the design, production and education sectors of the city. The announcement of the initiative, during the fashion week, was followed by the birth of the Made in New York brand. In short, the Big Apple is not only skyscrapers and finance, but also production and craftsmanship. Like that of Carelle, a jewelery brand that was among the first to show the certification of provenance of its collections, all made in the symbol city of America.



On the other hand, the Maison has a history that traces the American dream: it was founded in 1977 by Chana Regev, art designer at the fourth generation of a family of jewelry and stone dealers. Chana started her business in downtown Manhattan on a budget of $ 200 and, like in the movies, she did it.



Chana Regev underlines the search for a high quality, both in the processing of gold and in the choice of stones. Grown up among beautiful gems, Chana, before founding her own company, collaborated with the most prestigious Maison of the world. The name, derives from the French words «car elle», because of her, and celebrates the independent and lively woman of today. Prices: Carelle jewels, also sold online, range from 600 to 20,000 dollars. Among the collections there is one recommended for those who often forget things to do: it’s called Knot. Giulia Netrese













