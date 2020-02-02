Carelle, the pleasure of the knot

ANELLI, vetrina — February 2, 2020 at 4:30 am

The Knot collection by Carelle, Made in New York jewelry by Chana Regev ♦ ︎
In February 2015, the mayor of New York, Bill De Blasio, promoted an investment of 15 million dollars to support the design, production and education sectors of the city. The announcement of the initiative, during the fashion week, was followed by the birth of the Made in New York brand. In short, the Big Apple is not only skyscrapers and finance, but also production and craftsmanship. Like that of Carelle, a jewelery brand that was among the first to show the certification of provenance of its collections, all made in the symbol city of America.

Bracciale Florette in oro bianco, diamanti, tormalina verde
Bracciale Florette in oro bianco, diamanti, tormalina verde

On the other hand, the Maison has a history that traces the American dream: it was founded in 1977 by Chana Regev, art designer at the fourth generation of a family of jewelry and stone dealers. Chana started her business in downtown Manhattan on a budget of $ 200 and, like in the movies, she did it.
Anelo a banda in oro e zaffiri rosa e viola
Anelo a banda in oro e zaffiri rosa e viola

Chana Regev underlines the search for a high quality, both in the processing of gold and in the choice of stones. Grown up among beautiful gems, Chana, before founding her own company, collaborated with the most prestigious Maison of the world. The name, derives from the French words «car elle», because of her, and celebrates the independent and lively woman of today. Prices: Carelle jewels, also sold online, range from 600 to 20,000 dollars. Among the collections there is one recommended for those who often forget things to do: it’s called Knot. Giulia Netrese

Anelo a banda in oro giallo e diamanti
Anelo a banda in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini della Florette Collection in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini della Florette Collection in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti della Moderne Collection
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti della Moderne Collection
Anello della Moderne Collection
Anello della Moderne Collection
Anello Knot Jumbo, oro giallo e diamanti. Prezzo: 16500 dollari
Anello Knot Jumbo, oro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale della collezione Knot. Prezzo: 12000 dollari
Bracciale della collezione Knot
Carelle, pendente in oro rosa e diamanti. Prezzo: 1725 dollari
Carelle, pendente in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello Knot mini, oro giallo e diamanti. Prezzo: 1255 dollari
Anello Knot mini, oro giallo e diamanti
Anello Knot oro rosa e diamanti. Prezzo: 1255 dollari
Anello Knot oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini a bottone in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini a bottone in oro bianco e diamanti
Pendente in oro bianco con pavé di diamanti. Prezzo: 1255 dollari
Pendente in oro bianco con pavé di diamanti







