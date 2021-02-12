Careful to Max Danger











The dangerous ideas of Max Danger: bees and robots become jewels inspired by comics. And they have appeal ♦

What’s more dangerous than ideas? So, perhaps it is not surprising if Max Danger is a loose cannon in the jewelry world. In a positive sense, mind you, because the designer born in Copenhagen in 1985 and then moved to London, has chosen to interpret the world of jewelry as an adventure designed through illustrations that could fit in a graphic novel. He, in fact, began as an illustrator and his ambition is to translate into three dimensions the ink images on paper. The subjects are quite unusual, for example, bees and robots, made of gold and stones.



After an apprenticeship at Jakob Enghave, Danish goldsmith that Max has dubbed Ali Baba Cave, Max Danger began a master’s degree at the Royal College of Art in London. But he has not lost sight of his passions: comics, childhood memories, the music. Emotions which he then translated into pieces of jewelry. In short, not only ornamental jewelry, but objects that become fragments of a narrative. Dangerous ideas have been successful and Max Danger has already racked up numerous awards, as well as the interest of those looking for new ways of design. Margherita Donato















