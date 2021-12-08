









The wind rose blows on billboards with British model and actress Cara Delevingne. More than a meteorological indication, however, it is the Rose des Vents collection by Dior, of which Cara Delevingne is the official face. As a brand ambassador, Delevingne wears new pieces from the Rose des Vents collection, a fine jewelry collection designed by the artistic director for jewelry at the Maison Victoire de Castellane. The collection presented in 2015 and renewed several times, now also includes a series of necklaces in yellow gold with malachite or mother of pearl, or in pink gold with opal or onyx, as well as a white gold medallion encrusted with diamonds.



Also part of the Rose des Vents collection are two sets, one made of pink gold, diamonds and mother of pearl and the other in white gold with diamonds and onyx. In the advertising campaign Cara Delevingne, with rather informal outfits, wears various jewels from the Dior Joaillerie collection.