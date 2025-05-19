Capri and Alicudi with Chantecler

The island of Capri and Chantecler have been a match since the birth of the jewelry Maison famous for its bells. The panorama and atmosphere of Capri are often a theme of inspiration for Chantecler, which now offers a capsule collection in collaboration with the artist Roberto di Alicudi, defined as a project that celebrates the meeting of two similar worlds, united by a deep love for imagination, beauty and wonder. Alicudi is also the name of an island in the Aeolian archipelago.



The artist has transformed the oil painting on glass of the Sicilian Pincisanti (sacred icons) into a contemporary poetic language. This millenary technique, born in the Roman era and then in the Byzantine Middle Ages, is based on a glass that is painted in reverse, starting with the details in the foreground and continuing with the backgrounds. A process that forces the artist to think backwards, creating the details before the surfaces, to give life to smooth, brilliant images of rare depth. In the case of the jewels, creativity required a great technical effort. The result is the Alicudi earrings, made of titanium and rose gold, which enclose the image of a mermaid with a star in two hand-painted round glasses. The details of the painting are enhanced by the transparency of the glass, which gives brightness to the painting, and by the baroque frame in titanium and rose gold, which combines lightness and intensity.



The Alicudi Brooch is made of an oval glass depicting a blue lizard, a legendary animal of the Faraglioni in front of Capri. The jewel is in titanium and rose gold, which meet the shades of the metal. The back of the brooch reveals a pattern that creates perfect continuity between the work and its frame.

