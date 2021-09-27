









Caoro celebrates 25 years and begins to count the time with new proposals.

Anniversaries are important: not only because they are moments of reflection, but also because an anniversary such as 25 years of activity is an opportunity to propose something new. And that’s exactly what Caoro did, a Venetian company founded in 1996 “by the initiative of the brothers Andrea and Carlo Caoduro”. It should be noted that the brand is known above all on the markets in which it has successfully proposed itself: America, Asia, the Middle East and the Far East. Now, however, after two and a half decades of activity, the company proposes the Anniversary collection: a line of jewelery with timepieces, that is, a mix between a precious bracelet or necklace and a watch.



Gold and precious and semiprecious stones therefore merge with the dials and hands of the watches, without renouncing the exuberant imagination that has characterized jewels, such as those of the Bouquet collection, since the year of its foundation: a series of flowers for rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets of different shapes and styles, made in electroforming and with blade petals, combined with play of colors and diamond wire inserts, embellished with precious or semiprecious stones.