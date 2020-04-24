Cannabis for Jacquie Aiche











American newspapers report that alcohol consumption increased during the quarantine and it is easy to expect that cannabis, which is legal in many US states, will have the same success. Perhaps it is also in tune with this desire to defeat the bad thoughts related to covid-19 that Jacquie Aiche, designer of Beverly Hills, California, designed the Sweet Leaf collection. The sweetest leaves are those of marijuana. And, it must be added, Jacquie Aiche is certainly not the first to use the seven-pointed leaf of cannabis as an inspiration for jewelry.

But the Sweet Leaf collection uses the shape of the leaves of the plant together with a style that openly refers to the sixties atmosphere of the children of the flowers, when the use of cannabis was also considered a symbol of lifestyle change. And now, with the health emergency that has set aside that of climate change for some time, the idea of ​​a sweeter lifestyle could have become topical again. The jewels are made of 14 carat gold with small diamonds and, in some cases, lapis lazuli or onyx. But not only that, the designer has added other accessories, such as lighters, and clothing, such as sweatshirts, to the jewelry collection.

















