









Ippolita is the brand founded in New York in 1999 by the Italian-origin artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno. The brand has collaborated with the Brooklyn Museum and with the American painter Will Cotton to create a very playful jewelry collection. In fact, jewelry and art often go together. The aesthetic theme of the collection, in this case, are candies and sweets. For example, there is an 18-karat gold cluster necklace with four glass and ceramic pendants. 50% of the proceeds go to the Brooklyn Museum.



Cakes and marshmallows, also subjects for the works of Will Cotton, are transformed into jewels rings in the shape of colored candies and mints. There are diamond pavé rings, but also simple blue, green, yellow and red opaque glass rings set on a thin 18K gold band, reminiscent of gummy candies. There is also a peppermint ring in 18-karat gold and limited edition ceramic with the colors of the Italian flag, Ippolita’s country of origin.