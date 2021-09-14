









It went well. It went well considering the times, the quarantines, the movements not yet returned to the pre-covid level. The balance of Vicenzaoro September 2021, in the new edition in the name of sobriety, totaled 80% of the visits recorded in the 2019 edition. It is the most comforting figure regarding the jewelery fair organized by Ieg, considering that in Italy the sector employs 30,000 employees for over 7,000 companies, with exports of 8 billion euros.



About 800 companies participated in Vicenzaoro, a number that is almost half of those present a few years ago. It is the sign of the times. In the final balance of Ieg, however, the international turnout of buyers and visitors from abroad is highlighted, which exceeded 30% of the total: 77% from Europe, led by Spain, Germany, France, 7% from Middle East and with arrivals also from the United States, Russia and North Africa, with 108 countries represented by foreign visitors to Vicenzaoro in this new edition. For a period of pandemic, it is certainly not a bad result, indeed, it is a decisive success.Vicenzaoro September was also different in look. No customized booths but, as in the reduced version of last year, called Voice, pavilions all the same, salmon-colored, with reduced sizes. Mutters of disapproval were to be expected. Instead it did not happen. As always, gioielli.com has selected about thirty opinions collected all in the Icon pavilion, with the promise of anonymity (required for who knows why). Result: 83% were in favor of this sober version of the booths, underlining that in any case it is still better than other international fairs (since Baselworld is no longer there). The only objections of the remaining 17% concerned the layout of their booth.