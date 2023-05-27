Bulova men’s jewelry in time for Couture

Bulova is one of the watchmaking brands with the longest history behind it: it was founded in 1875. But, like other companies in the sector, Bulova, in addition to watches, also offers a line of jewelry, entrusted for the creation to Shr Jewelry Group, which produces in third parties. Now Bulova signs a new men’s collection, which follows the debut in this market in 2019. The line includes pieces inspired by the roots of the brand and its founder, the Bohemian immigrant Joseph Bulova, who began his career as a jeweler at Tiffany & Co. before opening his jewelry store in New York in 1875. Today Bulova is part of the Japanese Citizen group.

Debuting at Couture Las Vegas, the new men’s jewelry collection features an exclusive, patent-pending Bulova Link chain, inspired by the historic tuning fork symbol that has long been an integral part of the Bulova brand. Destined to become a classic, the tuning fork is present in all categories: necklaces, rings and bracelets. Other pieces are inspired by the history of watchmaking, and feature Chronos, the mythological god of time for the ancient Greeks, or the Crest of Bohemia, with the silhouette of a lion, a symbol of strength, courage and adventure.

The jewelry is crafted in sterling silver with accents of 14-karat gold, black diamonds, Damascus steel (so-called in the Orient because it was used to make swords), ceramics, and a variety of precious and semi-precious stones such as mother-of-pearl, malachite, and onyx. The collection includes rings, bracelets, necklaces, amulets and earrings. Retail price for the collection ranges from $120 to $1,250.