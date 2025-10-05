Polychroma, Bulgari’s new high jewelry collection.

Bulgari is renowned for its jewelry studded with extraordinary gems, often cabochon-cut. The Roman jeweler, now part of the LVMH group, has remained faithful to its tradition with the maxi Polychroma high jewelry collection, 60 pieces that will delight the eyes of gem lovers, selected by creative director Lucia Silvestri. Bulgari thus continues its legacy, but without losing its desire to connect with the present. Indeed, on the Maison’s website, you can listen to Lucia Silvestri’s voice, recreated using artificial intelligence, commenting on the collection.



Exceptional Jewels

It’s impossible to describe all the pieces that make up Polychroma. But among the many jewels, some stand out. Like the Celestial Mosaic necklace, featuring a 131.21-carat Tajik spinel paired with the vibrant colors of Paraiba tourmaline, creating a broad jewel that appears to be composed of multicolored leaves. Inspired by the Tree of Life mosaic in Jericho, it took over 2,300 hours of work to create. Two master goldsmiths collaborated to create nearly 200 unique elements.



Another piece with a multi-figure value is the Essence of Yellow ring, featuring a 45.07-carat Asscher-cut diamond. It also has a story: it pays homage to Bulgari’s heritage, using the Maison’s classic trumpet design, with a wide, flared band that tapers toward the base. It’s also inspired by a 1928 engagement ring designed by Giorgio Bulgari for his fiancée Leonilde. The Emerald Exuberance necklace, on the other hand, features a 51.10-carat emerald from Colombia, surrounded by diamonds and other emeralds.

