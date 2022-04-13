









Bulgari also joins the brands collected by the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, the online platform of the Chinese giant Alibaba. The Italian brand owned by the LVMH group has launched the Bulgari Flagship Store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion and becomes the first luxury brand to adopt the innovative flagship store concept. It is, in fact, the first boutique of a global luxury brand that adopts the concept of an innovative flagship store inside the Tmall Luxury Pavilion. Therefore, it presents itself in a different way from other brands that simply landed in the online store of the Chinese group. The flagship store offers, according to the company, an engaging shopping experience and demonstrates the Italian excellence and exquisite craftsmanship that have been inherited by the Maison since 1884.



The world of luxury has accelerated and evolved significantly in the past 5 years with the client more than ever at the heart of Bulgari business model. We have adapted to the new lifestyles of our clients at 360 degrees evolving from hard to experiential luxury also through digital e-commerce platforms that become an increasingly important touch point both in terms of communication and sales. Bulgari is the first luxury brand to open a boutique that adopts the concept of innovative flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, proving even more its ability to satisfy clients diverse needs, leveraging the platform’s rich experience in consumer operation, product strategy and marketing and controlling its image and exclusivity. Bulgari will continue stepping up digital transformation, improve the coordination between online and offline services and lead the new trends for luxury goods business and keep pioneering digital with the Metaverse for instance accessible through the new Octo Finissimo Ultra.

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of the Bulgari Group

Customers can enter the online store by searching for Bulgari on the Taobao app or the Tmall app. Through the new online platform, you can also explore the world of Bulgari. In the future, the Bulgari Flagship Store will introduce other features based on user behavior and feedback, with special projects including digital high-end jewelry exhibits to guide Chinese consumers on a new journey in digital luxury consumption.