Bulgari pink diamond ring sold for €2.2 million at Bolaffi auction.

A Bulgari ring sold for a record price on the Italian market. At the Bolaffi auction in Turin, the Bulgari Trombino ring, featuring a rare pink diamond of over 3 carats, sold for €2.26 million (including buyer’s premium). The sale was achieved after a competitive bidding process among over ten potential buyers, who participated in the auction by phone from around the world, particularly from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the Middle East, and Hong Kong.

In addition to the 3.18-carat rectangular-cut pink diamond, accompanied by a GIA certificate (natural fancy intense pink, VS2, type IIa), the jewel also features 64 round brilliant-cut and baguette-cut diamonds, for a total of 1.93 carats. Mistaken for years by its owner for rose quartz, the auction house’s experts have now identified the diamond as true. The result represents the second-highest price ever achieved for a jewel at auction in Italy and the new top lot in the history of Aste Bolaffi, surpassing the previous record set just last May by a work by French artist Fernand Léger.