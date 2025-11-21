Bulgari jewels stand out at the Pandolfini jewelry auction in Milan.

The run-up to the winter holidays is the period auction houses focus on most. Pandolfini is no exception, offering a catalog of notable jewels in Milan on November 26th and 27th. Bulgari also stands out at this auction. In particular, Pandolfini highlights the floral tremblant brooch, estimated at €90,000-160,000. The piece dates to 1962, the decade in which the Italian jewelry house created the few examples of this type of brooch. The floral scroll is crafted of platinum and diamonds on a setting of hidden springs, which allow the piece to vibrate with the slightest movement (en tremblant), an ancient goldsmithing technique that allows diamonds to reflect light and thus create an extraordinarily luminous and precious effect.



Also on the list is a Bulgari ring with a 5.05-carat navette-cut diamond (€35,000-€65,000), as well as a selection of pieces from the 1970s, the period in which the Maison experienced the so-called color revolution, with rubies, emeralds, amethysts, turquoise, and coral, which combined with yellow gold create surprising combinations. Also on the list are Van Cleef & Arpels jewels, including a yellow gold parure with aquamarines and diamonds comprising a brooch, earrings, bracelet, and ring (€25,000-€40,000), a modular necklace with three strands of diamonds and a central 8.20-carat emerald (€70,000-€120,000), and a pair of earrings with diamonds and central cabochon emeralds (€20,000-€30,000).

