









Eastern spirituality and Western practicality: it is the philosophy of the Dutch brand Buddha to Buddha ♦ ︎

The best method to create jewelry? Meditate. But Batul Loomans, the founder of the Buddha to Buddha brand, would say that meditation, yoga and silence are the best way to live. It is a strange story that of Buddha to Buddha. Batul, Dutch, like many Western boys has been fascinated by oriental spirituality. In 1992 in Goa, in the meditation center of the guru Osho, and after working for a couple of weeks with Mother Teresa in Calcutta, he drew the first bracelet while he was on the beach.



A conversation with a master’s disciple then determined what the name of his activity should be: Buddha to Buddha. The first bracelet, called Batul, was then brought to Reflections, a high fashion store in Amsterdam. It seems to have been successful, partly because the jewel inspired a model of life in scope. In short, since then Buddha to Buddha wants to be a special jewelery brand, which has a direct connection with Eastern spirituality.

Bracelets, rings and pendants are made with a blend of design and tradition of craftsmanship.

The jewels are made in Indonesia: the brand specifies that it takes three to five days of work to compose the complex chains, with 28 pieces needed to make the locking mechanism that also becomes the logo of each jewel. The silver is liquefied by the heat of the open flame and then modeled into small precious elements. Double-intertwined in the silver variants and in those with onyx or agate details, the chain becomes a bracelet or ring. The rings reproduce the classic sweater in a band effect, with evident dimensions. The bracelets and rings also use a tightly woven tubular mesh with clasp.