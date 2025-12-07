A Buccellati ring sold for €65,000 at Faraone Casa d’Aste.

84% of the 323 lots sold and over 70% of the hammer prices were already secured in the pre-auction phase for the jewelry sale organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste. Pieces by major fashion houses such as Bulgari, Cartier, and Buccellati tripled their initial low estimates. The most sought-after piece was a Buccellati ring in yellow and white gold, pierced and chiseled, with a cushion diamond of over 10 carats, accompanied by its original case. Offered in the catalog at €30,000, it was presented at auction with written bids as high as €50,000 and was ultimately awarded over the phone for €65,000 to an Italian buyer. Bulgari’s Gemme Nummarie necklace, featuring a Roman coin from the Empire of Constantius Chlorus, rose from an estimate of €15,000 to €34,000, after surpassing pre-auction bids of €32,000. A rare 1960s Tubogas Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, estimated at €8,000, after receiving pre-auction bids of €18,000, sold for €30,000 to a French buyer via telephone.



Also a Bulgari piece, a groumette chain necklace with cabochon tourmalines was sold to an Asian buyer via the MyFaraone platform for €25,000 against an estimate of €9,000. A pair of yellow gold earrings with quartz and tourmaline beads rose from an estimate of €1,800 to €7,000 for an Emirati buyer. Cartier also attracted considerable interest, with a necklace from the Lignes Essentielles collection fetching €19,500 against an estimate of €4,600, and platinum earrings with two 1-carat round diamonds each, estimated at €2,400 and sold for €11,000.



Vintage jewelry also attracted excellent response, becoming evergreens and increasingly sought-after: a 1930s platinum bracelet with 13.50-carat diamonds and ruby ​​and emerald cabochons, estimated at €4,000, which came to auction with bids of €7,000, was sold to a German buyer after intense telephone bidding for €15,000.

