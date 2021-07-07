









Take high jewelery, add some nature, season everything with a refined setting and a face with noble ancestry: this is the recipe for the new collection Il giardino di Buccellati. The Milanese Maison, which now orbits in the Richemont group, presented its high-end jewels on the occasion of the Parisian haute couture week. And, given the particular location, he modulated his embroidered geometries through the lenses of the Impressionist painters, who have often reinterpreted the motif of flowers.



Not only that: for the launch of the collection, photographer Josh Olins recreated a magical atmosphere set on Lake Como, where Beatrice Borromeo, testimonial of the Maison, and Lucrezia Buccellati, now the fourth generation of designers, were photographed with some of the creations. As mentioned, Buccellati’s Il Giardino collection takes inspiration from the shapes of nature through the glasses of painting.

The inspiration was very strong. Once again I wanted to create a collection of great impact by recalling the colors of nature in the canvases of Impressionist painters. With these stones it was easy to sublimate the color combinations and create an evocative and surprising garden. The our.

Andrea Buccellati, honorary chairman and creative director

The long series of pieces of high jewelery summarizes the beauty of a flower garden. Cocktail ring, bracelets, earrings or sets have names of flowers such as petunia, lilium, alyssus. All translated in the Buccellati style, with surfaces in satin and scratched gold, chisels, embroidery, stones of great carat weight, including amethysts, paraiba tourmaline, sapphires and diamonds.