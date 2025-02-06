Spilla a fiore Magnolia in oro bianco e giallo con zaffiri, smeraldi e rubini. Disegnate da Andrea Buccellati. Realizzate a mano nel 2025. Collezione Prestigio
Spilla a fiore Magnolia in oro bianco e giallo con zaffiri, smeraldi e rubini. Disegnate da Andrea Buccellati. Realizzate a mano nel 2025. Collezione Prestigio

Buccellati Floral on Show in London

Buccellati creates jewels that are periodically exhibited in some exhibition. But this time it is different: the jewels of the Milanese Maison are the protagonists of the exhibition Flowers-Flora In Contemporary Art & Culture at the Saatchi Gallery, in London. The exhibition will be open to the public from February 12 until May. The multimedia initiative is dedicated to the exploration of the profound cultural influence and symbolic presence of flora in art. Buccellati presents six hyper-realistic floral jewel-brooches.

Magnolia Brooch with Sapphires

The exceptional selection is a tribute to the stylistic identity of the Maison and brings together all generations of designers of the family up to the present day. Floral brooches, leaves and especially bouquets have always been part of the creative process of the Maison since the beginning, with each generation of designers adding their own personal touch. The brooches are unique creations, carefully selected from Buccellati’s historic collection: the 1929 Orchidea flower brooch and the 1960s Margherita flower brooch, both handmade by founder Mario Buccellati, followed by Gianmaria Buccellati’s 1991 Begonia flower brooch, paired with matching earrings.

Silver Bowls

In addition to the historic creations, the exhibition features the new Magnolia flower brooches reinterpreted by Andrea Buccellati and embellished with three different gemstone variations, sapphires, emeralds and rubies, all handmade with the exclusive engraving technique called segrinato, which gives the petals a soft and velvety texture, typical of the Buccellati style. The exhibition includes the flower bowls, present in the Natura collection, in an elegant and sophisticated arrangement of fine art paper flowers designed and handmade by artist Marta Tullio Nardi.

Magnolia Brooches
Margherita flower brooch in silver and yellow gold with scaramazze pearls, fancy diamond and diamonds. Designed by Mario Buccellati. Handcrafted in the 1960s. Buccellati historical collection
Orchid flower brooch Buccellati in silver and yellow gold with polychrome quartz, fancy diamond and diamonds. Designed by Mario Buccellati. Handcrafted in 1929. Buccellati historical collection

