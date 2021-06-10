









Geometry, a word that derives from Latin and which is composed of the prefix geo which refers to the Greek word terra and metria, which in the same language indicates the measure. In short, geometry is originally the measurement of the earth. Over time, the definition of geometry has expanded and now includes the idea of ​​using defined flat figures, such as the circle, the square, the oval. If you transfer these concepts to the world of bijoux, here is the new collection by Brosway, an affordable jewelry brand from Bros Manifatture. The Geometric collection actually uses the shapes of circles and wedge ovals.



But another specificity of the Geometric collection is its golden color. The bijoux, in fact, are made of steel, covered on the surface with gold PVD and the addition of Swarovski crystal golden shadow. Necklaces and earrings also use the classic chain, alternating with septile or wide links, while circles and ovals are presented intertwined.

















