









Brosway’s Affinity collection alludes to an important aspect of life. Through the web, you can access dozens of sites that suggest which are the right couple affinities by reading the horoscope. It so happens that no palmistry coincides with the other, an aspect that raises some doubts about the effectiveness of these predictions. But this does not mean that it is wrong to ask ourselves what the affinities between two people really are. Are they just practical? Or affective? Or, again, of a sexual nature? Without forgetting the similarities with regard to sports practiced, free time, music, cinema and, for the more fortunate, even those concerning reading.



All this premise to describe the bijou collection of the group headed by Bros Manifatture. This is a rather large collection (in the press kit we have images of 151 different jewels), made of rhodium-plated brass with the addition of white or colored Swarovski crystals. The line includes all types of jewelry, from rings to earrings, and in particular with a long series of necklaces. Often with crystals of different colors. Different, but similar.