Desire, according to the definition found in the dictionary, is an acute feeling of need to achieve or obtain what is believed to be indispensable for the satisfaction of one’s physical needs, in particular referring to the sexual or spiritual sphere. And who in the world has no desires? Indeed, desires are usually much more numerous than we can satisfy. But there is one aspect that knows (almost) no limits in achieving desires: that of jewels. True, the very expensive ones are perhaps unattainable, but the wishes concerning more easily accessible jewels can be satisfied.



Perhapswas thinking of this when he launched the Desideri collection. The collection consists of steel chains in natural color, or with a golden finish made up of many small spheres. Blue, white or purple cubic zirconia are also added to bracelets and necklaces. Desires that can be achieved with a budget limited to 24, 29 or 39 euros.