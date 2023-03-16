Collane in acciaio e cubic zirconia
Collane in acciaio e cubic zirconia

Brosway Wishes

Desire, according to the definition found in the dictionary, is an acute feeling of need to achieve or obtain what is believed to be indispensable for the satisfaction of one’s physical needs, in particular referring to the sexual or spiritual sphere. And who in the world has no desires? Indeed, desires are usually much more numerous than we can satisfy. But there is one aspect that knows (almost) no limits in achieving desires: that of jewels. True, the very expensive ones are perhaps unattainable, but the wishes concerning more easily accessible jewels can be satisfied.

Orecchini della collezione Desideri
Orecchini della collezione Desideri

Perhaps Brosway was thinking of this when he launched the Desideri collection. The collection consists of steel chains in natural color, or with a golden finish made up of many small spheres. Blue, white or purple cubic zirconia are also added to bracelets and necklaces. Desires that can be achieved with a budget limited to 24, 29 or 39 euros.

BraccialeBracciale in acciaio con cubic zirconia azzurro in acciaio con cubic zirconia bianco
Bracciale in acciaio con cubic zirconia azzurro
Bracciale in acciaio con finitura dorata, cubic zirconia bianco
Bracciale in acciaio con finitura dorata, cubic zirconia bianco
Collana in acciaio con cubic zirconia bianco e amuleto
Collana in acciaio con cubic zirconia bianco e amuleto
Collana in acciaio con finitura dorata, cubic zirconia bianco e quadrifoglio
Collana in acciaio con finitura dorata, cubic zirconia bianco e quadrifoglio

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ranieri e Grace di Monaco davanti alla gioielleria Peruzzi, 8 maggio 1957. Archivio Fratelli Peruzzi
Previous Story

Fratelli Peruzzi, a book on the history of Florentine jewelry

Latest from